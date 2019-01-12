Winter Festival for the Special Needs Community
Poway Community Park 13094 Civic Center Dr, Poway, California 92064
Experience the magic and charm of winter like never before! We're inviting our Special Needs Community to join us for an extra-special edition of Winter Festival on Saturday, January 12 from 11:00am-1:00pm at Poway Community Park. Whether you're building a snowman, sledding down our snow hill, trying your luck at wintry carnival games, or taking a spin around the synthetic skate rink, there is bound to be something for everyone!
Please check in to receive your free event wristband. No advance registration required.
Info
Poway Community Park 13094 Civic Center Dr, Poway, California 92064 View Map
Poway, Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Penasquitos