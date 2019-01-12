Winter Festival for the Special Needs Community

Experience the magic and charm of winter like never before! We're inviting our Special Needs Community to join us for an extra-special edition of Winter Festival on Saturday, January 12 from 11:00am-1:00pm at Poway Community Park. Whether you're building a snowman, sledding down our snow hill, trying your luck at wintry carnival games, or taking a spin around the synthetic skate rink, there is bound to be something for everyone!

Please check in to receive your free event wristband. No advance registration required.