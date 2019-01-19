Winter Glow Ball with You + Yours Distilling
The Loma Club 2960 2960 Truxtun Road, San Diego, California 92106
Golfing with good spirits!
We’re partnering with our friends at You & Yours Distilling Co. for a Glow Ball Tournament and Tasting! $40 ticket includes a welcome cocktail, 3 canned cocktail tastings on course, glow gear and more! Join in on the fun on Saturday, January 19th!
Check-in @ 5PM | Shotgun @ 6:30PM
