Wisdom Circle

"We are calling a circle and invite you to join with us. We yearn for a safe space within which to be authentic, trusting, caring, and open to change. We want to share our efforts in self-discovery, social activism, and spiritual inquiry in the company of kindred spirits. We invite you to come sit with us in a circle, meeting heart to heart, learning from each other's life experiences and honoring the values that sustain our lives.

This is a place for deep-truth telling, for practicing a way of relating to each other that can become the norm for all our relationships. This is also a place for recognizing our own unique talents and abilities. We will pass the talking stick and take turns speaking to our basic inquiry: How can we continue to survive, hope, dream, and carry on during this time of global tumult? Can you listen from the heart without judgement, without resistance, to the urgencies of a soul longing to be heard?

Can you speak from the heart, expressing your truth as best you know it? And will you choose your words carefully, with sensitivity to their impact? Can you express gratitude to those who bear witness to your words? Will you sit in silence and wait for deeper thoughts and feelings to rise? Can you give voice to this new form of community pressing to be born?" ~ Charles Garfield, Cindy Spring & Sedonia Cahill