Wisdom Mind Qigong

The Metta Space 3060 Adams Ave, San Diego, California 92116

Wisdom Mind Qigong with Reyna Lerma. Experience the immediate and long term benefits of deepening your awareness to Qi. Brief history of Qigong and basic foundational concepts will be shared. Physical practices to optimally open the body to exchange Qi with nature will be shared. Come and experience the cultivation of life force through this loving art. No experience necessary. All are welcome.

Cost: $35

The Metta Space 3060 Adams Ave, San Diego, California 92116 View Map
