The Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Specialists of San Diego is excited to help the community with our very first Wisdom For Wisdom program. Attending college is more expensive than ever, and financially burdened students are struggling every year to pay for non-tuition expenses like textbook fees, housing and food. The Wisdom For Wisdom program allows students an opportunity to help make their educational goals more affordable by offsetting the cost of two deserving local students’ textbooks for the upcoming academic year with free wisdom teeth extractions. If you think this program can help you reach your potential, we encourage you to apply!

Application period open June 17 through June 30, 2019.

Visit application process online, https://www.sandiegooralsurgery.com/wisdom/