Without A Net

Malashock Dance creates a multidimensional, immersive, and participatory experience, based on the theme of an edgy, ‘down-on-its-luck’ traveling circus/carnival for La Jolla Playhouse’s Without Walls (WOW) Festival 2019. Explore the midway and try on costume pieces in an interactive photo booth, grab some concessions, and prepare for an exciting two-act show. This risqué and tantalizing experience will indulge your inner fantasy to “run away and join the circus.”

Show Times:

10/17/19: 6:30 pm, 8:30 pm

10/18/19: 6:30 pm, 8:30 pm

10/19/19: 6:30 pm, 8:30 pm

10/20/19: 7:00 pm, 8:30 pm