WOMAN/SELF

The Photographers Eye Gallery 326 326 E Grand Ave, San Diego, California 92025

Artist's reception for WOMAN/SELF at The Photographer's Eye Collective and Gallery. 326 E Grand Ave, Escondido, 92025

A Women's History Month celebration of women and self investigation by two San Diego photographers, Kris Hodson Moore and Morgan DeLuna.

Exhibition continues through April 6. Regular gallery hours: Thurs, Fri, Sat, 11am-5pm.

Info

Art
North County
760-484-3951
please enable javascript to view
