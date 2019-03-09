WOMAN/SELF
The Photographers Eye Gallery 326 326 E Grand Ave, San Diego, California 92025
Artist's reception for WOMAN/SELF at The Photographer's Eye Collective and Gallery. 326 E Grand Ave, Escondido, 92025
A Women's History Month celebration of women and self investigation by two San Diego photographers, Kris Hodson Moore and Morgan DeLuna.
Exhibition continues through April 6. Regular gallery hours: Thurs, Fri, Sat, 11am-5pm.
Info
The Photographers Eye Gallery 326 326 E Grand Ave, San Diego, California 92025 View Map
Art
North County