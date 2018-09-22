Women of Central Asia in Art

Join the Women's Museum of California and Blue Pomegranate for a night of celebrating women artists of Central Asia. The program will consist of an interactive presentation of the works and lives of 5 female artists of Central Asian origin. Live music, ethnic food, and decor will transport the guests for the evening into Central Asia and hopefully bring members of the community a little bit closer.

Blue Pomegranate is a social initiative dedicated to introducing the audience of San Diego to the realm of women of Central Asia and their place in the global women's empowerment movement through a series of cultural events.

The first event of the series will showcase female artists of Uzbekistan.

Artists for the evening include:

Tanya Merchant, Ph.D, rhubab player, ethnomusicologist, associate Music Professor at UC Santa Cruz.

Sitora Takanaev, a filmmaker whose career in television includes numerous documentary segments for PBS (The Public Broadcasting Services) and an Emmy Award in 2013.

Anel Ulumbekova, renowned Uzbek jewelry maker.

Niloofar, an Ebru artist from Bukhara, Uzbekistan.

Feruza Abdullaeva, travel photographer, partner at Intercultural PDX.

Tickets: $30