Women Marches Panel Discussion
Women's Museum of California 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Barracks 16, San Diego, California 92106
Join the Women's Museum for a panel discussion on the impact women organized protests have had on the history of the United States and how to turn one day into a movement that changes policy and society.
Participants include
Shikha Hamilton from the Million Mom March and Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence
Jenna Munoz from San Diego Area Chapter of NOW
Dr. Doreen Mattingly, Women's Studies, San Diego State University
A representative from Women's March San Diego
Info
