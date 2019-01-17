Women Marches Panel Discussion

Women's Museum of California 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Barracks 16, San Diego, California 92106

Join the Women's Museum for a panel discussion on the impact women organized protests have had on the history of the United States and how to turn one day into a movement that changes policy and society.

Participants include

Shikha Hamilton from the Million Mom March and Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence

Jenna Munoz from San Diego Area Chapter of NOW

Dr. Doreen Mattingly, Women's Studies, San Diego State University

A representative from Women's March San Diego

Info
Women's Museum of California 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Barracks 16, San Diego, California 92106
Point Loma
619-233-7963
