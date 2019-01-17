Women Marches Panel Discussion

Join the Women's Museum for a panel discussion on the impact women organized protests have had on the history of the United States and how to turn one day into a movement that changes policy and society.

Participants include

Shikha Hamilton from the Million Mom March and Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence

Jenna Munoz from San Diego Area Chapter of NOW

Dr. Doreen Mattingly, Women's Studies, San Diego State University

A representative from Women's March San Diego