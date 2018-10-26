Come join us for a women's night out! The Women's Empowerment Celebration has one goal: to bring young girls and women together for a night of education, encouragement, and positive networking opportunities. Attendees will enjoy makeup tutorials, free gifts, local vendors, professional development opportunities, and plenty of cheese, wine and chocolate!

Throughout the evening there will be three female empowerment speakers sharing their experiences with entrepreneurship, finding divine purpose, and living a better life.

Some of our amazing sponsors include Lululemon, Starbucks, Panera Bread, Verizon, Yoga Six, Hugs and Bags, Nektar, Holbrook and Pisco. Don't miss this amazing event!

Tickets are purchased at the door for $30, or $20 with a donation to Hugs and Bags. Reserve your spot NOW by registering here and then purchase your ticket when you arrive.