Women's Museum of California's Vintage Bake Off

Kick off the summer at the Women's Museum of California by joining us for a vintage bake-off.

Sample desserts from the competition participants and then vote for your favorite to win a Women's Museum of California apron.

Enjoy a pop-up exhibit of vintage cookbooks and kitchenware from the Women's Museum of California archives.

General admission $5

Interested in becoming a competition baker? Fill out this form to sign up: https://forms.gle/neD465qVBWixVMgc7