Women Writers Panel
Women's Museum of California 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Barracks 16, San Diego, California 92106
Five writers whose work appears in San Diego Writers, Ink’s A Year in Ink, Vol 11., will read their short stories and poetry and talk about their work. Participating will be poets and writers Carrie Danielson, Barbara Huntington, Lizzie Wann, Jennifer Redmond, June Cressy, Editor of the anthology, Judy Reeves, will introduce the women.
