Women Writers Panel

to Google Calendar - Women Writers Panel - 2019-01-13 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Women Writers Panel - 2019-01-13 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Women Writers Panel - 2019-01-13 16:30:00 iCalendar - Women Writers Panel - 2019-01-13 16:30:00

Women's Museum of California 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Barracks 16, San Diego, California 92106

Five writers whose work appears in San Diego Writers, Ink’s A Year in Ink, Vol 11., will read their short stories and poetry and talk about their work. Participating will be poets and writers Carrie Danielson, Barbara Huntington, Lizzie Wann, Jennifer Redmond, June Cressy, Editor of the anthology, Judy Reeves, will introduce the women.

Info
Women's Museum of California 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Barracks 16, San Diego, California 92106 View Map
Point Loma
619-233-7963
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Women Writers Panel - 2019-01-13 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Women Writers Panel - 2019-01-13 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Women Writers Panel - 2019-01-13 16:30:00 iCalendar - Women Writers Panel - 2019-01-13 16:30:00