The Wonder of Elvis starring Rob Ely

Experience the wonder of Elvis in this exciting one-man show starring Rob Ely, the King of Elvis Tribute Artists!

In this multi-faceted presentation portraying the three major phases of Elvis's career, Rob Ely delivers the most popular and exciting hits of Elvis, with all the moves and signature costumes Elvis fans have come to love.

From the early Fifties to the Black Leather '68 Special and into the Las Vegas jumpsuit era, Rob Ely IS the King in this hip shakin', lip curling evening of great Elvis fun, suitable for the whole family!

$25-$39.

Presented by West Coast Performing Arts Presenters