WonderDogs Live at Goodbar Saturday Night 5.4.19 @ 8pm

WonderDogs performing live at Goodbar Saturday night, 5.4.19 @ 8pm. RSVP to Nightout.com for a complimentary well drink. 21 to enter and no cover at the door.

WonderDogs are here to the rescue with good vibrations of rock, blues, folk and a mixture of old tricks and new. We live and surf the beaches of San Diego to find inspiration. Our band has elements of the good old days, beach lifestyle tips, the Ron Burgundy and your granddad's Chevy. Come see the WonderDogs perform amazing feats.