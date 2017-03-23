Wonderful World of Wine
Venissimo Cheese Del Mar 2650 Via de la Valle, Del Mar, California 92014
We're teaming up with our neighbors at the Wine Connection to take you on a tasting journey around the wonderful world of wine & cheese.
This is two classes in one: learn all the basics about cheese while tasting six of our absolute favorite pairings. You'll leave feeling full of both cheese & the knowledge of how to pair perfectly at your next party.
Also enjoy a 10% discount off any cheese purchases the night of the class.
Info
Venissimo Cheese Del Mar 2650 Via de la Valle, Del Mar, California 92014 View Map