Wonderspaces returns to the B Street Pier in San Diego this summer with thirteen new works of extraordinary art from artists from around the world. The new show, titled in common, is centered around empathy. The thirteen works offer a range of experiences that all point to a few fundamental questions and highlight what we all have in common. An approximately ninety-minute experience, Wonderspaces is a place to gather with friends and family. Tickets for Wonderspaces will be available on a monthly, space available basis and range from $15 to $27 dollars. For more information, please visit sandiego.wonderspaces.com