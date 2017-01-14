The Escondido Arts Partnership is pleased to announce the eighth Presentation of WOOD, A Furniture Show VIII, hosted by Brian Murphy of Murphy’s Fine Woodworking. This exhibition will feature a gathering of some of the very best furniture makers in Southern California showing their work at the Escondido Municipal Gallery. A variety of wood mediums will be exhibited throughout the month. This exhibition is presented in association with the San Diego Fine Woodworking Association.

The opening reception on Saturday, January 14th provides an opportunity for the public to meet the featured woodworking artists from 5:30pm to 8:00pm. The show will feature pieces of amazing handcrafted furniture including contemporary, traditional, art furniture, as well as veneering and marquetry.