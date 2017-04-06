Woof Squad: Dogs of the SDPD

See the hard-working San Diego Police Department K-9 unit in action! You’ll learn more about all the ways these dogs keep our community safe – from finding people who are missing, tracking down hazardous materials, to connecting with people in the community – it’s all in a day’s work for these canines.

Watch the remarkable skills of these canines at the California Plaza, the area in front of the Museum.

About Living with Animals: We encounter animals everywhere in our daily lives: they cuddle up with us on the couch, crawl silently through our walls, sit on our dinner plates, and more. In this fun exhibit, you’ll take a journey and discover all the surprising, unique, and inspiring ways that we live with animals. You’ll find we’re not human without them!

