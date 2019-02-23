Wordplay in Poetry with Adam Greenfield
The art of wordplay has been employed by countless writers over the storied history of writing. If you’re paying attention, that sentence is a perfect example of wordplay.
In this class, we’ll explore the meaning and usage of wordplay in poetry using work from 20th century authors such as Lewis Carroll, Shel Silverstein, and Oscar Wilde. We’ll then attempt to create our own poetic wordplay inspired and drawn from examples studied in class.
The New Ink Spot NTC at Liberty Station, 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., Barracks 16, Suite 204, San Diego, California 92106 View Map
