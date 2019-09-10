Words Alive's 2019 Author’s Luncheon & Fundraiser

This year's Words Alive Author's Luncheon features a presentation with the novelist, playwright, literary historian, and screenwriter of the mega-hit film Room, Emma Donoghue. All guests will receive a signed copy of Donoghue’s new novel Akin. The Luncheon also features Words Alive program displays, a marketplace of local vendors, and a silent auction and raffle. This event allows us to raise $200,000, a large amount of what we need to support our programs.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit:

http://www.wordsalive.org/authorsluncheon

Words Alive is a nonprofit organization providing over 3,500 under-served children, youth, and families each month with quality literacy education programming. Through our core programs serving different age groups, we empower young people with the tools and resources they need to utilize reading as a tool that opens doors in their futures.