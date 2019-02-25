World Bookmark Day
UC San Diego Library 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla, California 92093
World Bookmark Day is February 25th. Stop by UC San Diego's Geisel Library (lower level, West wing) in the month of February to see an exhibit that salutes this special book companion.
From noon to 1:30 on February 25th, the staff at the exhibit site will help you make a one-of-a-kind bookmark. For more info, contact Scott Paulson at spaulson@ucsd.edu or (858) 822-5758
Info
UC San Diego Library 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla, California 92093 View Map
Art , Special Events
La Jolla