World Bookmark Day is February 25th. Stop by UC San Diego's Geisel Library (lower level, West wing) in the month of February to see an exhibit that salutes this special book companion.

From noon to 1:30 on February 25th, the staff at the exhibit site will help you make a one-of-a-kind bookmark. For more info, contact Scott Paulson at spaulson@ucsd.edu or (858) 822-5758