World Premiere of "Immerse"
Balboa Park Club, Santa Fe Room 2144 Pan American Road W, San Diego, California 92101
Featuring The PGK Dance Project's seven versatile, entertaining dancers with guest dance and music artists.
Set in a 25,000 square foot ballroom with the audience IN the ROUND this Immersive Journey of sight, sound and audience participation is what the sheer Joy, Beauty and Happiness of DANCE is ALL ABOUT.
Info
Balboa Park Club, Santa Fe Room 2144 Pan American Road W, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Art , Dance
Balboa Park