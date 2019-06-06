The World Premiere of the Yiddish Play "Kraft" ("Power")
In Royter’s Kitchen 9265 Activity Rd # 105, San Diego, California 92126
Dear Yiddish Enthusiasts,
Wish you could see a live theatrical performance in Yiddish, but unable to make it to Broadway for Fiddler on the Roof (or back in time to a plethora of plays)? Well, now you can – right here in San Diego county!
The Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America (YAAANA) would like to invite you to attend the world premiere of the Yiddish play “Kraft” (“Power”) by Leah Hoffman during the San Diego International Fringe Festival. English supertitles will be provided.
All ages welcome!
Our tickets cost only $10!
Dates and locations:
June 6th, 7 p.m. – Royter’s Kitchen – Opening Night!
June 11th, 7 p.m. – Cygnet Theatre
June 12th, 7 p.m. and June 16th, 2 p.m. – location TBD
June 16th, 7 p.m. – New Village Arts Theater
To RSVP or ask questions please e-mail info@yaaana.com or call 619-719-1776.
We are looking forward to bringing Yiddish entertainment to you!
The YAAANA team
www.yaaana.org