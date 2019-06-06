Dear Yiddish Enthusiasts,

Wish you could see a live theatrical performance in Yiddish, but unable to make it to Broadway for Fiddler on the Roof (or back in time to a plethora of plays)? Well, now you can – right here in San Diego county!

The Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America (YAAANA) would like to invite you to attend the world premiere of the Yiddish play “Kraft” (“Power”) by Leah Hoffman during the San Diego International Fringe Festival. English supertitles will be provided.

All ages welcome!

Our tickets cost only $10!

Dates and locations:

June 6th, 7 p.m. – Royter’s Kitchen – Opening Night!

June 11th, 7 p.m. – Cygnet Theatre

June 12th, 7 p.m. and June 16th, 2 p.m. – location TBD

June 16th, 7 p.m. – New Village Arts Theater

To RSVP or ask questions please e-mail info@yaaana.com or call 619-719-1776.

We are looking forward to bringing Yiddish entertainment to you!

The YAAANA team

www.yaaana.org