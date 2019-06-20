World Refugee Day Celebration

The SDSU Downtown Gallery celebrates World Refugee Day with a series of programming and activities centered around stories of migration and refugee communities. Activities range from talks by individuals who have worked directly with the refugee population in Syria and our local community to participatory projects that ask attendees to share personal memories about objects that are significant to their own migration story and the opportunity to write letters to detainees at the Otay Mesa Detention Center. Guests speakers and partners include Francine Maigue (poet-in-residence at the New Americans Museum), Nish Nalbandian (editorial photographer), Kerianne Quick (Assistant Professor, School of Art + Design and artist-in-residence at the New Americans Museum), Dr. Kate Swanson (Associate Professor, Department of Geography), Jennifer Gonzalez (Legal Communicator, Torchlight Legal Communications), SDSU MFA Students, Detainee Allies, Medium Photo, and the New Americans Museum.