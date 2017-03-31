Architect Lawrence Scarpa Discussion

Lawrence Scarpa will lecture this Friday March 31, 2017 5:30pm in San Diego at:

The North Parker

3000 Upas St, San Diego, CA 92104

The evening will feature dinner after the lecture with Mr. Scarpa while you drink in the experience, luxury and breathtaking views of The Q in San Diego’s Little Italy. Tickets include the North Parker talk, a cocktail hour and dinner at Jonathan Segal's private penthouse atop The Q, and the extended enjoyment of your evening with a Master. Space is limited.

More info here:

http://www.adjoinsd.org/lawrence-scarpa

http://lawrence-scarpa.brownpapertickets.com/

‘Ordinary and Extraordinary’ tells the story of one of the most innovative and celebrated architecture and design practices in the USA. The lecture spotlights the highly influential architects who are working at the intersection of fine art and socially responsive, progressive design.

Having garnered international acclaim for their creative use of conventional materials in unique and unexpected ways, the architects have improvised new ways of thinking about common materials that have rarely seen applications in buildings, imbuing everyday items with new poetry. Dixie cups from the convenience store become luminaires; ping-pong balls are set in-between glass and send warm, diffuse light into private offices. This is not mere novelty; collectively these works demonstrate new value for ordinary items and elevate the profession’s dialogue about materials choices to consider a far wider range of solutions than ever imagined.