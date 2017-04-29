World Tai Chi Day & Holistic Life Expo

WORLD TAI CHI & QIGONG DAY SAN DIEGO 2017 @ THE WORLD BEAT CENTER

CHARITY "FUNDRAISER" EVENT

INCLUDING: HOLISTIC LIFE EXPO, KUNG FU CON, 24 HOURS OF WORLD PEACE LIVE WEBCAST

LOCATION: World Beat Cultural Center, 2100 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101

DATE: April 29th

TIME: 9 AM - 6 PM

COST: ***FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, CONTRIBUTIONS GO TO SUPPORT OUR NONPROFIT SPONSORS***

WHAT: World Tai Chi & Qigong Day is a global event that happens in over 80 countries annually around the globe. World Tai Chi & Qigong Day San Diego 2017 is going to be a public expo and day of teaching to benefit charity with three specific purposes:

1. To introduce more people to the health and personal development benefits of tai chi, qigong, and other mind-body modalities.

2. To build connections among the community of practitioners.

3. To participate as a community in the global wave of healing and transformation that will be sweeping across the planet.

--EVENT OUTLINE--

WORLD TAI CHI & QIGONG DAY (MORNING, 10 AM - 1 PM - requires registration and waiver): A three-hour series of guided meditation experiences led by some of San Diego's finest tai chi and qigong teachers to introduce the general public to the health and self development benefits of tai chi. Come learn what tai chi can do for you!

KUNG FU CON (AFTERNOON, 2 PM - 5 PM): A series of demonstrations by some of San Diego's finest martial arts schools. Come see the variety of martial arts that San Diego has to offer!

HOLISTIC LIFE EXPO (ALL DAY, 9 AM - 6 PM): Tables, booths, and exhibitions by a variety of practitioners providing services related to holistic health, wellness, and living. Come find the right holistic service provider for you!

24 HOURS OF WORLD PEACE (ALL DAY): Live-streaming webcast broadcasting footage from World Tai Chi Day events all over the world. Come participate as part of a global audience!

This event is a perfect opportunity to help raise global consciousness, be a part of history, and heal yourself and the world at the same time!

--ONE WORLD, ONE BREATH, $1 MILLION FOR CHARITY!--

Event Website: http://worldtaichidaysandiego.com/

World Tai Chi Day Global Website: http://www.worldtaichiday.org/

World Tai Chi Day Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/World-Tai-Chi-Qigong-Day-393654825812/

24 Hours of World Peace Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/24hoursofworldpeace

***NONPROFIT SPONSORS***

Chai Tea Tai Chi: https://www.facebook.com/ChaiTeaTaiChi, http://chaiteataichi.org/

World Beat Cultural Center: https://www.facebook.com/WorldBeatCulturalCenter, https://worldbeatcenter.org/

HPL 501c3 Institute: https://www.facebook.com/HPL501c3Institute, http://hpl501c3.org/

Siqueiros Foundation of the Arts: https://www.facebook.com/siqueirosfoundation, http://siqueirosfoundation.org/