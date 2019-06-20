The City of San Diego has proclaimed Thursday, June 20th as “A World Without Cancer Day.” On this charitable day of giving, local businesses, retailers, restaurants, breweries and more will join together to collectively raise money for San Diego’s collaborative cancer research community. All participating businesses will donate anywhere from 10% to 100% of the day’s sales to support the lifesaving cancer research being done here in “America’s Finest City.”

“A World Without Cancer Day” is a charitable initiative being led by San Diego’s most impactful cancer research funding organization, Padres Pedal the Cause. The local 501(c)(3) donates 100% of proceeds to four of the leading collaborative cancer research teams in the United States, all of which are located in San Diego. Since its inception, Padres Pedal has donated more than $10 million and funded 53 local projects that are moving cancer research forward. It is the non-profit’s goal that the research funded will lead to increased survivorship and ultimately, cures for cancer. Now in its seventh year of fundraising, Padres Pedal is on pace for a record-setting season and aims to donate over $3 million in total in 2019.