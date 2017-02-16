Wounded Land - San Diego Jewish Film Festival

A terrorist attack at a restaurant in Haifa challenges the partnership of two officers assigned to the case and responsible for protecting the wounded terrorist at the hospital. The duo is forced to question their loyalties to one another, their professional values, and their personal morals. This tense, action-packed drama poses an interesting dilemma regarding how life is valued.

Director: Erez Tadmor

Narrative / Current Events, Ethics / 80 mins / Israel / 2015 / Subtitled / San Diego Premiere

+ Winner for Best Director, Winner for Best Actor, Israeli Academy Awards, 2015

Community Hosts: Adopt a Family Foundation, American Technion Society (2/18)

LOCATIONS AND SHOWTIMES:

San Marcos Thursday, February 16, 2017 8:00PM

Clairemont Saturday, February 18, 2017 6:00PM (Underwriter Track Screening)

EDWARDS SAN MARCOS STADIUM 18

1180 W. San Marcos Blvd, San Marcos CA 92078

Next to Restaurant Row

760.471.3734

Clairemont Reading Town Square 14

4665 Clairemont Drive, San Diego 92117

858.274.9994