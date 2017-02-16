Wounded Land - San Diego Jewish Film Festival
Edwards Mira Mesa Stadium 18 10733 Westview Pkwy, San Diego, California 92126
A terrorist attack at a restaurant in Haifa challenges the partnership of two officers assigned to the case and responsible for protecting the wounded terrorist at the hospital. The duo is forced to question their loyalties to one another, their professional values, and their personal morals. This tense, action-packed drama poses an interesting dilemma regarding how life is valued.
Director: Erez Tadmor
Narrative / Current Events, Ethics / 80 mins / Israel / 2015 / Subtitled / San Diego Premiere
+ Winner for Best Director, Winner for Best Actor, Israeli Academy Awards, 2015
Community Hosts: Adopt a Family Foundation, American Technion Society (2/18)
LOCATIONS AND SHOWTIMES:
San Marcos Thursday, February 16, 2017 8:00PM
Clairemont Saturday, February 18, 2017 6:00PM (Underwriter Track Screening)
EDWARDS SAN MARCOS STADIUM 18
1180 W. San Marcos Blvd, San Marcos CA 92078
Next to Restaurant Row
760.471.3734
Clairemont Reading Town Square 14
4665 Clairemont Drive, San Diego 92117
858.274.9994
Info
Edwards Mira Mesa Stadium 18 10733 Westview Pkwy, San Diego, California 92126
