The Wounded Warrior Project® Carry Forward® 5K is back on Saturday, August 24!

The mission at Wounded Warrior Project is to honor and empower wounded warriors – and the Carry Forward 5k is your chance to put that mission in motion at one the most powerful, one-of-a-kind events you’ll ever experience. It’s a unique opportunity to take action and step up for wounded warriors.

There are three ways to show your support while you run or walk at Carry Forward:

Carry a flag to show support and patriotism;

Carry a weight to represent the responsibilities veterans carry while serving our country

Carry another person to symbolize one warrior carrying another in their time of need.

Don’t live near San Diego? You can still participate in the WWP Carry Forward Virtual 5K anytime, anywhere! Register now at WWPCarryForward.org.