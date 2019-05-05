How to Write Killer Fiction with Carolyn Wheat

Mystery, suspense, or crime-centered mainstream fiction: today’s novel landscape is obsessed with murder. In the classic mystery, a detective solves a crime and returns order to society. In suspense fiction, the writer creates a tension-filled emotional roller coaster ride. The mainstream crime novel delves into the repercussions of crime. Each genre has its rules and its reader expectations, which we will discuss. We’ll talk clues and alibis, police procedure and DNA evidence and we’ll examine the building blocks of suspense.

Mainly lecture and discussion. Also open to reading works in progress in class, so bring a sample.

