So you have been talking/thinking/dreaming about writing a novel for a long time now? Why not make 2019 the year you finally put pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard)? This eight-week online novel writing workshop will walk you through the process step by step. Each week, we will cover some technical aspect of novel writing — from premise to point of view, plot & structure to methods of characterization. In addition to the weekly lesson, there will be readings and assignments which you may post for feedback. Additionally, in the last two weeks, you will be allowed to post up to 2000 words of your work-in-progress for feedback by me and the group.

This is a flexible course, which you can “do” at your own pace, though ideally you will follow along week by week. If you have to miss a week or two, the lesson will still be there waiting for you when you come back!

http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-06-01-write-that-novel-with-tammy-greenwood-online/