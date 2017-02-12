Write Out of Darkness: Journaling From the Whole Self with Mary Lee Moser

Would you like to deepen your journal writing practice? Even for longtime journal writers, it can be tempting to fall into “journaling ruts”— repetitive patterns that seem to go nowhere, offering little relief or insight. Although writing is often naturally joyful and freeing, sometimes when we try too hard to create pretty sentences, or to focus our writing on only the positive side of life, the process can become shallow and stagnant.

Psychologist Carl Jung asserted that we all have “shadow sides”, sometimes thought of as “socially unacceptable” human emotions and impulses. Integration of these un-owned parts of the self is one key to self-awareness, which can lead to a more natural creative flow. For those writing fiction or memoir, writing from darkness as well as light may help with realistic character depictions.

In a comfortable, safe environment, we’ll explore journaling and expressive art techniques for honoring our inner challenges—secrets, self-sabotage, shame, and other hidden aspects of being human. Sharing will be encouraged but is always optional.

Please bring a notebook or journal, a pen you love to use, and a few old magazines for collage. Many of us have allergies and sensitivities, so it’s requested that everyone refrain from wearing scented products to this class.

Note: Attendance at Mary Lee’s previous class, “Discovering Your Authentic Creative Self Through Journal Writing”, is recommended but not required.