*Writer’s Symposium by the Sea at Point Loma Nazarene University Crill Performance Hall, 3900 Lomaland Dr., Point Loma. Three days of workshops, seminars and lectures from featured authors such as Robert Pinsky, Shauna Niequist and Tracy Kidder. See website for full schedule and times. Various times. Through Thursday, Feb. 23. $5-$10. 619-849-2200, pointloma.edu/writers