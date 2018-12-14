Writers Resist Reading and Open Mic

Gelato Vero Caffe 3753 India St., San Diego, California 92103

Writers Resist Anthology poets and essayists will be reading from their anthology followed by an open mic. "Don't Buy this Book! The Whacked OUT Writer's Resist book is BAD. It's Fake Fiction! Poetry Doesn't Rhyme! Essays are TOO Long! Writers are NOT SMART! Should be in jail. It goes down as the WORST ANTHOLOGY EVER by far! Don't Read! @realDonaldTrump

Gelato Vero Caffe 3753 India St., San Diego, California 92103
San Diego
