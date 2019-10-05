Convulsion Promotion and Art Unites present The Writhers' Second Annual Ghoul Gang Gala! A Halloween kick-off party featuring live art, a pop-up gallery, a costume contest, raffles, and musical performances by 13 Wolves, Qbomb (Los Angeles), Intrepid Mutants (Tijuana), Wicked Echoes, Free Paintings, The Midnight Block, Foreign Life Form, and The Writhers.

Costumes encouraged. Doors at 6:00pm, music at 6:30pm. $12 advance online, $15 day of the show.

Advance tickets: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/the-2nd-annual-ghoul-gang-brick-by-brick-tickets/9924845