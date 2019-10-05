The Writhers' Second Annual Ghoul Gang Gala

to Google Calendar - The Writhers' Second Annual Ghoul Gang Gala - 2019-10-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Writhers' Second Annual Ghoul Gang Gala - 2019-10-05 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Writhers' Second Annual Ghoul Gang Gala - 2019-10-05 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Writhers' Second Annual Ghoul Gang Gala - 2019-10-05 18:00:00

Brick by Brick 1130 Buenos Ave., San Diego, California 92110

Convulsion Promotion and Art Unites present The Writhers' Second Annual Ghoul Gang Gala! A Halloween kick-off party featuring live art, a pop-up gallery, a costume contest, raffles, and musical performances by 13 Wolves, Qbomb (Los Angeles), Intrepid Mutants (Tijuana), Wicked Echoes, Free Paintings, The Midnight Block, Foreign Life Form, and The Writhers.

Costumes encouraged. Doors at 6:00pm, music at 6:30pm. $12 advance online, $15 day of the show.

Advance tickets: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/the-2nd-annual-ghoul-gang-brick-by-brick-tickets/9924845

Info

Brick by Brick 1130 Buenos Ave., San Diego, California 92110 View Map
Art , Music
Linda Vista
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Writhers' Second Annual Ghoul Gang Gala - 2019-10-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Writhers' Second Annual Ghoul Gang Gala - 2019-10-05 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Writhers' Second Annual Ghoul Gang Gala - 2019-10-05 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Writhers' Second Annual Ghoul Gang Gala - 2019-10-05 18:00:00