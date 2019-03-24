Please join us for two hours dedicated to writing your memoir—with added information on creating a Hybrid Text. Learn to incorporate emails, passages from letters, diary writings, your poetry, song lyrics, and even artwork—in your memoir manuscript.

You may bring a few pages of your personal prose writing—a personal narrative, memoir writing, a personal viewpoint travel piece, or a Turning Point story, along with some possibilities of shorter writings to include in various forms. Included will be writing and composing time.

We will read and comment on these writings—as well as read examples from Basho, Nikki Giovanni, and Sherman Alexie. And from Karen Kenyon’s memoir, Sunshower, which is a Hybrid Text, including poetry and diary writings.

Ways to begin your memoir, and ideas for chapter outlines will be included.

To enroll in the class, go to: http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-03-24-writing-your-memoir-using-hybrid-text-with-karen-kenyon/