Writing About Ourselves with Nathan Young
San Diego Writers, Ink 2730 Historic Decatur Road, #202-204, Barracks 16, 2nd Floor Above Women's Museum, San Diego, California 92106
Creating believable characters that jump off the page is the struggle of every writer. This struggle is compounded when you’re writing about yourself. It requires a tremendous amount of openness and vulnerability to write about yourself in a way that makes your character believable and accessible.
In this workshop, we’ll explore different techniques for writing about ourselves as characters, to tap into our vulnerable sides, and express a feeling we hold that may be much more universal than we think. It often times comes down to a very simple question that we need to answer honestly to ourselves, “what do we want?”
This workshop will be hands-on and interactive. Beginners and experienced writers can benefit from this workshop. Feel free to bring in a piece that you’re working on you can start something new in session. Most of all, be sure to bring something to write with.
Website: http://www.sandiegowriters.org/