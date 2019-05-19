Writing the Spiritual Memoir with Thomas Larson

Join Thomas Larson, author of Spirituality and the Writer, for an afternoon workshop (with a half-hour lunch break) on writing spiritually. We begin by discussing, with examples, the differences between religious autobiography and spiritual memoir. Though these forms may overlap, our focus is on exploring personal questions about our lives’ purpose, mystery, and inner experience via the craft of nonfiction narrative.

After we find and narrow our topics, we’ll move past mere belief and work on bringing concrete expression to our writing, emphasizing such elements as metaphor, scene, telling details, exposition, and earning a reader’s trust. We will, if time permits, examine the ups and downs of our individual faith, lost faith, and doubt. The goal of the workshop is to make better sense of personal experiences, which are transcendent and evanescent, numinous and deeply felt, and can, as Billy Collins says, “resist verbal description.”

