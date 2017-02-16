Writing to the Heart: Falling in Love with Yourself with Lara Eisenberg

Around Valentine’s Day is a great opportunity to deepen our relationship with ourselves. Our relationship with ourselves sets the tone and foundation for how we relate to others and all of life. Valentine’s Day offers us a time to reflect on how we can love ourselves more and notice who/what we are attracting in our life. How many more ways can you love yourself?

I invite you to join me in committing to loving yourself–even your dark side—in the most profound way.

Through writing prompts and sharing, we will explore the following:

1) Connecting with your heart’s desire and communing with your heart on a daily basis

2) Ways in which we can respect and honor our body’s needs

3) Practices to develop a deeper relationship with our thoughts and emotions

4) Exploring the importance of self love rituals and gratitude journals

5) Strengthening your faith and ability to surrender; learn to love yourself EXACTLY where you are

6) Create vows to yourself

Let’s explore ways to listen and nurture ourselves at the deepest possible level in all areas of our life.

Some people try to find love outside themselves… While love is in my heart, it’s everywhere –Michael Jackson

You, yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection. –Buddha