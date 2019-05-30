1805 Gallery presents Xicana: Katie Ruiz

Artist in Residence: April 15 - May 30, 2019

Exhibition On View: May 30, 2019 - June 22, 2019

Artist Reception: May 30, 2019, 6-9PM

Free Admission with RSVP

1805gallery.com/exhibitions/xicana

1805 Columbia Street, San Diego, Ca 92101

1805 Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of Katie Ruiz’s exhibition Xicana on view from May 30, 2019 through June 22, 2019.

While in residence, Katie Ruiz created a series of paintings that depict figurative forms engaging with brightly colored geometric shapes and patterns inspired by the Otomi tribes of Central Mexico. Otomi textiles are well known in the Central Valley of Mexico for their intricately embroidered clothing and blankets that depict abstract animals and plants. Identifying herself as a Chicana artist, Ruiz relates her experience growing up in the desert landscape of Arizona to the imagery of the semi-desert origins of the Otomi people. Like the Otomi culture, Ruiz embraces elements of the natural world in her artwork, painting fictional mountain ranges and pathways for coupled figures veiled in decorative blankets. As the Otomi people thrive off the global sales of their vibrant textiles, Ruiz emphasizes the blanket as a significant symbol of unification and celebrates its potential to transcend diverse individuals and cultures.

“Blankets are something we use to keep us warm. We use them to keep us safe, to warm our children, to bury our loved ones. We use them to play, to make tents, and for aesthetic purposes. Blankets are full of stories, history, secrets and special moments. Sharing a blanket is sharing intimacy. My work is about the narrative of that connection.” - Katie Ruiz

Katie Ruiz holds a Masters degree of Fine Art from The New York Studio School of Drawing, Painting & Sculpture in NYC and a Bachelors Degree of Fine Art from Northern Arizona University. Ruiz received the Hohenburg Travel Scholarship in 2017 and Mac Conner Scholarship LCU in 2014.

1805 GALLERY

1805 Gallery is an artist studio and exhibition space in Little Italy that encourages critical conversations, creative thinking, community growth and development through exhibitions and artist residencies. In support of a sustainable cultural network, the gallery extends programming to off site locations establishing partnerships with local organizations. 1805 Gallery Director Lauren Siry aims to create opportunities for artists and curators to advance their art practice while producing exciting experiences and events for collectors to acquire meaningful works of art. Siry specializes in private collections, hotel art collections, curating art exhibitions and events for galleries, museums, organizations and hotels.

1805 Gallery is located at 1805 Columbia Street in San Diego, California.

Please contact 1805 Gallery Director Lauren Siry at lsiry@1805gallery.com for all inquires regarding art programming and available works of art.