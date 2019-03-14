XQ SUPER SCHOOL LIVE: San Diego

to Google Calendar - XQ SUPER SCHOOL LIVE: San Diego - 2019-03-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - XQ SUPER SCHOOL LIVE: San Diego - 2019-03-14 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - XQ SUPER SCHOOL LIVE: San Diego - 2019-03-14 19:30:00 iCalendar - XQ SUPER SCHOOL LIVE: San Diego - 2019-03-14 19:30:00

Spreckels Theater 121 Broadway, San Diego, California 92101

This innovative tour is coming to San Diego’s Spreckels Theater on Thursday, March 14th for a night of high school drama — full of stories, selfie confessionals, viral gratitude, and multimedia adventures that celebrate the everyday heroes transforming America’s high schools.

All proceeds from ticket sales benefit local non-profit organizations.

Host committee includes Ava DuVernay, Sophia Bush, Jimmy Iovine, Yo-Yo Ma, Hebru Brantley, Geoff Canada, and over 100 community organizations including San Diego’s San Diego RISE, RealityChangers and San Diego Workforce Partnership.

Info

Spreckels Theater 121 Broadway, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
San Diego
to Google Calendar - XQ SUPER SCHOOL LIVE: San Diego - 2019-03-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - XQ SUPER SCHOOL LIVE: San Diego - 2019-03-14 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - XQ SUPER SCHOOL LIVE: San Diego - 2019-03-14 19:30:00 iCalendar - XQ SUPER SCHOOL LIVE: San Diego - 2019-03-14 19:30:00