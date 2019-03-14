XQ Super School Live

This innovative tour is coming to San Diego’s Spreckels Theater on Thursday, March 14 for a night of high school drama — full of stories, selfie confessionals, viral gratitude, and multimedia adventures that celebrate the everyday heroes transforming America’s high schools.

All proceeds from ticket sales benefit local non-profit organizations.

Host committee includes Ava DuVernay, Sophia Bush, Jimmy Iovine, Yo-Yo Ma, Hebru Brantley, Geoff Canada, and over 100 community organizations including RISE San Diego, RealityChangers and San Diego Workforce Partnership.