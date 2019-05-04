YAAANA's 2nd Anniversary Celebration

Dear Yiddish Enthusiast,

The Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America (YAAANA) is turning 2! We would like to invite you to join us for an evening full of unique Yiddish-themed entertainment including live music and performances by Susana Poretsky and Fisherke – a Yiddish drag queen. People of all ages and backgrounds are welcome! You don’t have to speak Yiddish to enjoy this event!

Location: Private residence in Del Mar, address available upon RSVP

Street parking available

Suggested donation: $36

Please RSVP by May 1st at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yaaanas-2nd-anniversary-celebration-tickets-60441049807

Donations go towards a world premiere of the Yiddish Play “Kraft” (Power) by Leah Hoffman, coming up in June 2019 as a part of the San Diego International Fringe Festival.

Questions? Please e-mail info@yaaana.com or call 619-719-1776 😊

We are looking forward to celebrating with you!

The YAAANA team

www.yaaana.org