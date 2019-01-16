Yappy Hour at The Patio on 101

The Patio on 101 345 S Coast Hwy 101, San Diego, California 92024

JOIN THE PATIO ON 101 FOR A DOGGONE GOOD TIME!

Join us as we partner with the San Diego Humane Society for Yappy Hour. Mingle with your pup and meet dogs looking for a home. Enjoy food, drinks and lots of quality time with pets and pet lovers.

10% of food sales will be donated to the San Diego Humane Society.

Don’t miss this paws-itively awesome Yappy Hour!

Encinitas
760-209-1274
