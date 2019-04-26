Yasmine Kasem: Jihad of Bitter Petals
UCSD Visual Arts Facility Performance Space 9500 Gilman Dr., La Jolla, California 92093
Reception: April 26, 6-8 p.m.
Gallery Hours: 12-3 p.m. April 24, April 26, May 1, May 3
Jihad of Bitter Petals are works questioning what it is to be caught between the struggle and submission and the merger of Queer and Islamic Identities in a single body. Yasmine Kasem’s sculpture installation interprets the maintenance of internal conflict through materials in a constant state of precariousness.
