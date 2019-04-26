Yasmine Kasem: Jihad of Bitter Petals

Reception: April 26, 6-8 p.m.

Gallery Hours: 12-3 p.m. April 24, April 26, May 1, May 3

Performance Space, 306 Visual Arts Facility, UC San Diego

Jihad of Bitter Petals are works questioning what it is to be caught between the struggle and submission and the merger of Queer and Islamic Identities in a single body. Yasmine Kasem’s sculpture installation interprets the maintenance of internal conflict through materials in a constant state of precariousness.