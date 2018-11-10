Yauvana Yoga & Float Introduces San Diego’s First Integrated Floatation Therapy and Yoga Studio

Yauvana Yoga & Float, San Diego’s first yoga and float studio, will host its grand opening on Nov. 10, 2018 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 14021 Midland Road, Poway, CA 92064. In celebration of its grand opening, Yauvana will offer four charity yoga classes throughout the month and donate 100% of proceeds to San Diego Senior Games, a nonprofit dedicated to encouraging senior adults to carry on vigorous lives.

Yauvana’s state-of-the-art 2,300 square foot facility will serve as a haven for relaxation, rejuvenation and exercise. It will offer a unique two-step experience consisting of vigorous or relaxing yoga that transitions from your last yoga pose or Savasana, to the bliss of a float experience. Yauvana’s yoga classes, ranging from Beginner to Bootcamp, are individually designed for a unique sensory experience. The practice of floating has been a known method of meditation for decades that allows individuals to unplug and relax while floating in 1,000 pounds of Epsom salt without gravity, noise, light and stress.

“After being diagnosed with fibromyalgia, I was seeking a natural alternative that would help me relax, repair my joints and heal my body,” said Yauvana Founder and Rancho Bernardo Resident Lilly Markowitz. “After practicing yoga for 13 years, I developed the concept of intertwining yoga and floating to achieve physical, spiritual and mental relaxation.”

Yauvana, defined as “youth” in Sanskrit, is dedicated to youth preservation and restoration. Yauvana’s Gentle yoga classes are geared toward but not limited to seniors and consist of the use of props to achieve a greater range of motion and gently building strength.

“Seniors who appear to be active may not be physically well or fit, so our goal is to help them develop and maintain high levels of physical activity and mental fitness,” said San Diego Senior Games Executive Director Kirsten Cummings. “We encourage senior athletes to start with repairing and restoring their bodies naturally in order to thrive in fitness and sports activities.”

In addition to the grand opening charity yoga classes, Yauvana will donate a portion of proceeds from the entire month of November to San Diego Senior Games.

The Yauvana Grand Opening is set for Nov. 10, 2018 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 14021 Midland Road, Poway, CA 92064. Charity yoga classes are set for the following dates:

Nov. 13, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.

Nov. 15, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.

Nov. 17, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.

Nov. 20, 2018 at 5:30 p.m.

To sign up for a Yauvana charity yoga class or for more information, visit https://yogaandfloat.com/.