The Year to Come
La Jolla Playhouse 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego, California 92109
Every New Year’s Eve a family gathers in their Florida backyard to ring in the coming year. In between dips in the pool, politically incorrect banter and a highly-anticipated onion dip, their relationships grow and fracture in moments that become family legend. Unfolding backwards from 2017 to 2000, The Year to Come shows how the promise of our future is shaped by the lens of our past.
