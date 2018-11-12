The Year of Magical Thinking at North Coast Rep

Back by popular demand, Linda Purl returns with her one-woman tour-de-force show. Based on Joan Didion’s National Book Award-winning memoir, “The Year of Magical Thinking,” this show takes you on a remarkable journey about loss and the ultimate triumph of the human spirit. Linda Purl – stage, movie and television veteran actress, stars in a one-woman tour-de-force performance. This play is a tribute to an extraordinary marriage and a love letter to Didion’s daughter. Ms. Purl is known for her roles on “Happy Days” as Ashley Pfister, “Matlock” (Charlene Matlock), “Robin’s Hoods” (Brett Robin), “The Office” (Barbara Fortnum) and most recently “Designated Survivor (Julia Rombauer).

The Year of Magical Thinking runs November 12-13 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: $27. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

FACT SHEET:

WHAT: NORTH COAST REPERTORY THEATRE presents

The Year of Magical Thinking starring Linda Purl

WHERE: North Coast Repertory Theatre

987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Ste. D

Solana Beach, CA 92075

SCHEDULE: November 12, 2018 at 7:30pm

November 13, 2018 at 7:30pm

PRICE: $27

DISCOUNTS: Seniors, Students, Military & Educators $3.00 off admission.

BOX OFFICE: (858) 481-1055 or www.northcoastrep.org