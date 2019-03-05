The Yellow Vests: A Case Study - French Lecture Series
La Jolla Library 7555 Draper Ave., San Diego, California 92037
A social movement has recently emerged in France known as the “yellow vests.” Learn about the events that are unfolding and the insights proposed in France around this phenomenon. It is not about a single interpretation of this ongoing social dynamic, but rather about making known various interpretations of academics on the subject since history, geography, anthropology, and sociology. This will allow us to get a little closer to the complexity of French society today.
La Jolla Library 7555 Draper Ave., San Diego, California 92037
La Jolla