Yiddish Arts and Culture in the 21st Century

Sunday Morning Talk Show

Join us in welcoming Jana Mazurkiewicz Meisarosh, Founder and Director of the Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America (YAAANA). YAAANA is dedicated to the promotion of Yiddish language and culture by offering low-cost Yiddish language classes, theater workshops, song workshops, lectures, and Jewish holiday celebrations to the broader community. Most events take place in the San Diego area and feature Yiddish food and drinks. The organization’s mission is to expand awareness of the beauty of Yiddishkeit, as well as to preserve and advance Yiddish language and culture within the United States. Our events are family-friendly. All ages welcome!

The morning will be enlightening, engaging, and immersive. Be prepared for a fun, interactive experience that will delight all your senses and provide a renewed appreciation of Yiddish.